版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 13日 星期三 09:04 BJT

BRIEF-Shire U.S. launch of Xiidra planned for Q3 2016

July 12 Shire Plc

* U.S. launch of Xiidra planned for Q3 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐