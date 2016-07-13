版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 13日 星期三 13:51 BJT

BRIEF-Lightstream announces proposed recapitalization transaction

July 13 Lightstream Resources Ltd :

* Lightstream announces proposed recapitalization transaction

* Proposed recapitalization will reduce co's overall debt by about $904 million in principal

* Proposed recapitalization will reduce cash interest payments by over $86.1 million per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐