BRIEF-DKSH Holding H1 net sales up at CHF 5.1 bln

BRIEF-Sonova says intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
* Sonova intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
July 13 DKSH Holding AG :
* Continues to expect net sales and earnings growth for full-year
* Half-year net sales exceed five bln mark for first time
* H1 net sales grow by 2.3 pct to 5.1 billion Swiss francs ($5.16 billion)
* H1 operating profit (EBIT) 135.7 million swiss francs vs 139.5 million swiss francs yr ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9883 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Global chief executives are more confident about the economy and the near-term prospects for their companies than they were a year ago, although the impact of recent political upheavals tops their list of longer-term concerns.
DAVOS, Jan 16 UBS has a degree of flexibility if its UK outpost looks set to lose its ability to operate across the European Union once Britain leaves the bloc, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday.