BRIEF-DKSH Holding H1 net sales up at CHF 5.1 bln

July 13 DKSH Holding AG :

* Continues to expect net sales and earnings growth for full-year

* Half-year net sales exceed five bln mark for first time

* H1 net sales grow by 2.3 pct to 5.1 billion Swiss francs ($5.16 billion)

* H1 operating profit (EBIT) 135.7 million swiss francs vs 139.5 million swiss francs yr ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9883 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

