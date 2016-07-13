版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 7月 13日 星期三 13:05 BJT

BRIEF-Evolva Holding: resveratrol part of novel combination therapy to be tested

July 13 Evolva Holding SA :

* Resveratrol part of novel combination therapy to be tested in a clinical trial for women with polycystic ovary syndrome Source text: bit.ly/29Wcebp Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

