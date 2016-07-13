版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 13日 星期三

BRIEF-Marlin Business enters agreement with Rush Enterprises

July 13 Marlin Business Services Corp

* Entered agreement with Rush Enterprises to support its dealership network with financing options for customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

