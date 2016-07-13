BRIEF-IHS Markit entered into credit agreement in aggregate principal amount of $3.06 bln

July 13 IHS Markit Ltd

* Entered into a new credit agreement for credit facilities in an aggregate principal amount of $3,056 million

* New term loan was borrowed in full in U.S. dollars on July 12, 2016

* IHS Markit says agreement consists of term loans in an amount of $1,206.0 million and revolving credit commitments of $1,850 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)