公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 13日 星期三

BRIEF-Tus-HoldingsCoo Ltd reports 21.4 pck stake in class A ordinary shares of 21Vianet Group

July 13 Tus-Holdings co

* Reports 21.4% stake in class a ordinary shares of 21Vianet Group as of June 2, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/29DTXgL) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

