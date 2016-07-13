版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 13日 星期三

BRIEF-Cvent Inc says stockholders approve merger with Papay Holdco Llc - sec filing

July 13 Cvent Inc

* At the special meeting, stockholders approved merger agreement with Papay Holdco Llc - SEC filing

* Proposal to approve the merger received the affirmative vote of approximately 78.47% of the shares of Cvent common stock outstanding Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/29veTrW) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

