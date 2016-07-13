版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 13日 星期三 16:36 BJT

BRIEF-China lodging group says quarterly blended occupancy rate 80 percent versus 86 percent

July 13 China Lodging Group Ltd

* China lodging group, limited announces its preliminary results for hotel operation in the second quarter of 2016

* Qtrly blended occupancy rate 80 percent versus 86 percent

* Qtrly blended average daily room rate 172 rmb versus 181 rmb

* Qtrly blended revpar 139 rmb versus 156 rmb Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

