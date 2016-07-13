版本:
BRIEF-Angiodynamics reports Q4 loss $1.21/shr

July 13 Angiodynamics Inc

* Angiodynamics reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Sees Q1 adjusted shr $0.11 to $0.14

* Q4 shr loss $1.21

* Sees Q1 sales $84 mln to $87 mln

* Q4 sales $93.4 mln vs I/B/E/S view $88.4 mln

* Q4 shr view $0.16 -- thomson reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted shr $0.62 to $0.65

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP shr $0.19 excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 sales $355 mln to $360 mln

* Sees FY2017 free cash flow guidance of greater than $30 mln

* FY2017 shr view $0.66, rev view $358.6 mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 shr view $0.14, rev view $86.4 mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

