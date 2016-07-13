BRIEF-Angiodynamics reports Q4 loss $1.21/shr

BRIEF-IAMGOLD says planned production to increase in 2017
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
July 13 Angiodynamics Inc
* Angiodynamics reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Sees Q1 adjusted shr $0.11 to $0.14
* Q4 shr loss $1.21
* Sees Q1 sales $84 mln to $87 mln
* Q4 sales $93.4 mln vs I/B/E/S view $88.4 mln
* Q4 shr view $0.16 -- thomson reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted shr $0.62 to $0.65
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP shr $0.19 excluding items
* Sees FY 2017 sales $355 mln to $360 mln
* Sees FY2017 free cash flow guidance of greater than $30 mln
* FY2017 shr view $0.66, rev view $358.6 mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 shr view $0.14, rev view $86.4 mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer
