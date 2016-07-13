BRIEF-Evolent Health to acquire majority of Valence Health's business for about $145 mln

BRIEF-IAMGOLD says planned production to increase in 2017
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
July 13 Evolent Health
* To acquire Valence Health, extending breadth and depth of value-based care offering
* To acquire majority of Valence Health's business for approximately $145 million
* Purchase price consists of 5.84 million shares of Evolent Class A common stock and $35 million in cash
* Expect deal to accelerate target timeline to adjusted EBITDA break-even in 2017 by one to two quarters
* Says Evolent expects to meet or exceed our previously provided guidance for Q2 and full year 2016
* Expects acquired business, on a standalone basis, to generate revenues of approximately $80-85 million for year ending December 31, 2016
* Says Frank Williams will remain as chief executive officer of combined organization
* Says acquisition has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies
* There will be no change in composition of Evolent board of directors
* Says state insurance cooperative contracts will be transferred to a separate entity that will maintain operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer
LONDON, Jan 16 The gloves have just come off in the simmering dispute between the United States and China about that country's rising exports of aluminium.