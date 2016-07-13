版本:
BRIEF-Athabasca Minerals appoints Don Paulencu as interim CEO

July 13 Athabasca Minerals Inc

* Appointment of interim chief executive officer

* Scott Macdougall has resigned as CEO and president

* Appointment of Don Paulencu, ICD.D, as interim chief executive officer effective immediately

* Corporation has commenced an executive search to fill CEO role in a timely manner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

