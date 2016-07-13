版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 13日 星期三 18:33 BJT

BRIEF-Kennedy-Wilson acquires property in Seattle suburb for $81 mln

July 13 Kennedy-wilson Holdings Inc

* Kennedy Wilson acquires 430-unit multi-family property in Seattle suburb for $81 million

* Wilson Holdings - invested $19 million of equity,secured 10-year loan of $62.6 million through Freddie Mac at fixed-rate of 3.63 percent to acquire property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐