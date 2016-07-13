版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 13日 星期三 19:35 BJT

BRIEF-Diamondback energy says launches common stock offering

July 13 Diamondback Energy Inc

* Diamondback energy launches common stock offering

* Launch of an underwritten public offering of 5.5 million shares of its common stock

* To use net proceeds to fund its pending acquisition of certain leasehold interests and related assets in southern delaware basin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

