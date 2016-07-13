BRIEF-Allergan, Teva entered amendment to master purchase agreement

BRIEF-Baidu appoints Qi Lu as group president and COO
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer
July 13 Allergan Plc
* Co and teva pharmaceutical industries ltd entered into an amendment, dated july 11, 2016 to master purchase agreement
* Allergan plc says on july 11, 2016, co and teva also entered into letter agreement extending outside date from july 26, 2016 to october 26, 2016
* Says amendment reduced the cash consideration to be paid by $221 million
* Under third amendment, teva,co agreed to increase base working capital by at least $650 million,in certain circumstances up to $800 million
* On july 11, co and teva also entered into letter agreement extending outside date from july 26, 2016 to oct 26, 2016, which date is contemplated by agreement
* Says amendment added actonel (authorized generic) and carafate (authorized generic) to the list of excluded products - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/29R4zYU) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer
LONDON, Jan 16 The gloves have just come off in the simmering dispute between the United States and China about that country's rising exports of aluminium.
Jan 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.