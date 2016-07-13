版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 13日 星期三

BRIEF-Canstar Resources says announces $1 mln non-brokered private placement

July 13 Canstar Resources Inc

* Canstar resources inc. Announces $1,000,000 non-brokered private placement to explore kenora gold project

* Canstar resources inc says private placement financing comprising sale of up to 10 million units, to be sold at $0.10 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

