BRIEF-Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust says extends term loan

July 13 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

* Entered into a modification and extension of its term loan

* Amendment increased potential borrowing under agreement from $100.0 million to $250.0 million

* Amendment expanded accordion feature of 7-year term loan agreement from up to $200.0 million to up to $400 million

* Maturity date was extended by approximately one year, from January 7, 2021 to December 29, 2021