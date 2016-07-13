版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 13日 星期三 19:30 BJT

BRIEF-Aercap Holdings leased, purchased and sold 68 aircraft in Q2

July 13 Aercap Holdings NV

* Aercap leased, purchased and sold 68 aircraft in Q2 2016

* Says signed financing transactions for $2 billion in Q2 2016

* As of June 30, 2016, Aercap's portfolio consisted of about 1,640 aircraft that were either owned, managed, or under contract to purchase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

