2016年 7月 13日

BRIEF-Medicinova starts interim efficacy analysis in phase 2b trial of MN-166

July 13 Medicinova Inc

* Medicinova announces initiation of interim efficacy analysis in phase 2b trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in progressive MS

* Trial's external data safety monitoring board will review results of an interim efficacy analysis in q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

