BRIEF-Canadian Tire names Stephen Wetmore as president and CEO

July 13 Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd :

* Appointment of Stephen Wetmore as president and CEO of company, effective immediately.

* Wetmore will remain a director of company but will step down as deputy chairman of board

* Wetmore succeeds Michael Medline who became president in 2013 and CEO in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)