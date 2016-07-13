版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 13日 星期三 18:40 BJT

BRIEF-Canadian Tire names Stephen Wetmore as president and CEO

July 13 Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd :

* Appointment of Stephen Wetmore as president and CEO of company, effective immediately.

* Wetmore will remain a director of company but will step down as deputy chairman of board

* Wetmore succeeds Michael Medline who became president in 2013 and CEO in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

