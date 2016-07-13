BRIEF-IAMGOLD says planned production to increase in 2017
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
July 13 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Spectrum says unit Allos Therapeutics and Fresenius Kabi USA entered into settlement agreement to resolve patent litigation relating to Folotyn
* Details of settlement are confidential, parties will submit agreement to Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice
* Says Fresenius will be permitted to market a generic version of Folotyn In United States On November 15, 2022- Sec filing
* Says parties will request that court enter an order, in which it will dismiss company's litigation against Fresenius
* Says Fresenius was last remaining defendant in litigation, which accordingly is expected to conclude Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/29Nl0qw) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer
LONDON, Jan 16 The gloves have just come off in the simmering dispute between the United States and China about that country's rising exports of aluminium.