2016年 7月 13日

BRIEF-Redhill Biopharma says announces collaboration with NIH for potential ebola treatment

July 13 Redhill Biopharma Ltd

* Redhill biopharma announces research collaboration with nih for potential ebola treatment

* If successful, study is intended to provide supportive data for discussions with fda for potential use of animal rule pathway for approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

