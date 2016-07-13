版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 13日 星期三 19:39 BJT

BRIEF-Neurometrix says expands DPNCheck commercialization in Mexico

July 13 Neurometrix

* Neurometrix expands DPNCheck commercialization in Mexico

* Commercial expansion of DPNCheck in Mexico following receipt of a purchase order from one of Mexico's six major government healthcare institutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

