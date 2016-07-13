版本:
BRIEF-TVI Pacific says to delist from TSX, list on TSX Venture Exchange

July 13 TVI Pacific Inc

* To voluntarily delist from Toronto Stock Exchange and list on TSX Venture Exchange

* Company has now received all approvals from both exchanges to delist from TSX on July 29 and to list on TSX-V on August 2, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

