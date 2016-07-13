版本:
中国
2016年 7月 13日

BRIEF-Boston Scientific says board increased number of directors from ten to eleven

July 13 Boston Scientific Corp

* Board increased the number of directors comprising the board from ten to eleven - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

