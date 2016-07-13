BRIEF-Nuvo Pharmaceuticals- Pennsaid trial to support regulatory approvals in E.U., Canada And Australia

July 13 Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Topline results of trial are expected to be available in late Q2 or early Q3 2017

* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc announces Pennsaid 2% phase 3 trial to support regulatory approvals in the E.U., Canada and Australia

* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc says trial will cost approximately cdn$1.5 million spread over second half of 2016 and first half of 2017