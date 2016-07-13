版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 13日 星期三 19:55 BJT

BRIEF-Geron announces issuance of U.S. patents related to Imetelstat

July 13 Geron Corp

* Geron announces issuance of U.S. patents related to Imetelstat

* Patents expected to remain in force until at least December 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

