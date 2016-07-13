BRIEF-Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim announce clinical trial collaboration in metastatic breast cancer

BRIEF-Baidu appoints Qi Lu as group president and COO
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer
July 13 Eli Lilly And Co
* Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim announce clinical trial collaboration in metastatic breast cancer
* Says enrollment is scheduled to begin in late 2016
* Says collaboration has potential to expand to Phase 2 trials in patients with HR+, HER2-MBC and other solid tumors
* Phase 1b study will evaluate safety and tolerability of Lilly's abemaciclib (ly2835219) in combination with Boehringer Ingelheim's BI 836845 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
