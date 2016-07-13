版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 13日 星期三

BRIEF-Imprivata will need to pay Project Brady fee of $13.6 mln if deal is terminated

July 13 Imprivata Inc

* Upon termination of merger agreement, under specified circumstances, co will be required to pay project brady holdings a termination fee of $13.6 million Source text - bit.ly/29CUNNm Further company coverage:

