BRIEF-Ocean Shore says Christopher Maher to remain CEO of combined co

July 13 Ocean Shore Holding Co :

* Says Christopher D. Maher will remain president and chief executive officer of the combined company - SEC filing

* Says OceanFirst Financial Corp, oceanFirst bank will increase size of their respective boards of directors by three directors Source text - bit.ly/29CW5be Further company coverage:

