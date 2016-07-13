BRIEF-Great Panther Silver reports fatal accident at Topia Mine

July 13 Great Panther Silver Ltd

* Great panther silver reports fatal accident at its topia mine

* Currently assessing cause of accident and is fully cooperating with relevant authorities

* Mining operations are unaffected and ore will be stockpiled until all investigations are completed

* Says as accident occurred at plant, processing has been halted pending a full investigation