BRIEF-Great Panther Silver reports fatal accident at Topia Mine

BRIEF-Baidu appoints Qi Lu as group president and COO
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer
July 13 Great Panther Silver Ltd
* Great panther silver reports fatal accident at its topia mine
* Currently assessing cause of accident and is fully cooperating with relevant authorities
* Mining operations are unaffected and ore will be stockpiled until all investigations are completed
* Says as accident occurred at plant, processing has been halted pending a full investigation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer
LONDON, Jan 16 The gloves have just come off in the simmering dispute between the United States and China about that country's rising exports of aluminium.
Jan 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.