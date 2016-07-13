版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 13日 星期三 20:49 BJT

BRIEF-Cynosure wins Health Canada approval to market SculpSure

July 13 Cynosure Inc

* Cynosure receives health canada authorization to market sculpsure

* Received medical device license issued by health canada to market sculpsure for non-invasive lipolysis of abdomen and flanks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐