版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 13日 星期三 20:54 BJT

BRIEF-Intelgenx Technologies to start phase 1 trial of Montelukast

July 13 Intelgenx Technologies Corp

* Intelgenx to initiate phase 1 trial of Montelukast

* Intelgenx expects results from phase 1 trial to be available in September 2016

* Will be seeking partnership or alliance opportunity to complete remaining developmental work, commercialization of product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐