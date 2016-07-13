版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 13日 星期三 21:45 BJT

BRIEF-Helius says registration statement declared effective

July 13 Helius Medical Technologies Inc

* Helius Medical Technologies announces that registration statement on form S-1 has been declared effective Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

