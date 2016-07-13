版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 13日 星期三

BRIEF-Golden Arrow announces private placement 8.3 mln units

July 13 Golden Arrow Resources Corp

* Golden Arrow announces private placement

* Fully subscribed non-brokered private placement of 8.3 million units at a price of $0.75 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

