版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 13日 星期三 21:39 BJT

BRIEF-Zeltiq says CoolSculpting receives approval from China Food and Drug Admin

July 13 Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc

* CoolSculpting by Zeltiq receives approval from china food and drug administration for fat reduction

* Says plan to conduct a controlled launch with goal of being ready to accelerate penetration in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐