版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 13日 星期三 21:37 BJT

BRIEF-Adesto Technologies says in financing deal with Western Alliance Bank

July 13 Adesto Technologies Corp

* Says entered into a business financing agreement with Western Alliance Bank

* Says credit facility provides for a term loan of up to $18 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

