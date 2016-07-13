版本:
BRIEF-Aviat Networks says receives $5 mln multi-year deal from a Texas electrical utility

July 13 Aviat Networks Inc

* Aviat receives $5 million multi-year deal from a texas electrical utility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

