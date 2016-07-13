BRIEF-First Financial Northwest to repurchase up to $40 million of stock

BRIEF-Baidu appoints Qi Lu as group president and COO
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer
July 13 First Financial Northwest
* First Financial Northwest Inc says commences self tender offer to repurchase up to $40 million of its common stock through a modified "Dutch Auction" tender offer
* First Financial Northwest Inc says tender offer to purchase $40 million of its common stock at not less than $13.00 per share and not greater than $14.00
* First Financial Northwest Inc says tender offer is expected to expire on August 9, 2016, unless extended
* Maximum number of shares proposed to be purchased in tender offer about 23.1% of co's outstanding common stock at june 30, 2016 Source - bit.ly/29PQv4U (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
LONDON, Jan 16 The gloves have just come off in the simmering dispute between the United States and China about that country's rising exports of aluminium.
