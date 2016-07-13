版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 13日 星期三 21:44 BJT

BRIEF-Adesto Technologies gets $20 mln debt facility

July 13 Adesto Technologies Corp

* Adesto secures $20 million debt facility

* Adesto says new debt facility replaces existing April 2015 debt facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

