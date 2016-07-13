版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 13日 星期三 21:46 BJT

BRIEF-Federal Home Loan Mortgage announces pricing of SB18 offering

July 13 Federal Home Loan Mortgage

* Announces pricing of SB18 offering

* Expects to guarantee about $106 million in multifamily SB certificates which are anticipated to settle on or about July 26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

