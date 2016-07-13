版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 13日 星期三 21:38 BJT

BRIEF-Allergan, Teva deal approval expected in next 2 weeks - CNBC

July 13 (Reuters) -

* Allergan, Teva deal approval expected in next 2 weeks - CNBC citing sources Further company coverage: [AGN.N TEVA.TA] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

