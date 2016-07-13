BRIEF-Amazon.com says 2016 prime day customer orders surpassed 2015 by more than 60% worldwide

July 13 Amazon.Com Inc

* 2016 prime day customer orders surpassed prime day 2015 by more than 60% worldwide and more than 50% in u.s

* Amazon devices were up over 3 times in the u.s. Compared to prime day last year

* Prime day 2016 was "biggest day ever" for amazon echo device - sales up over 2.5 times compared to previous record day

* Small businesses and sellers on amazon offering deals to prime members saw orders nearly triple year-over-year on prime day