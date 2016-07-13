BRIEF-B2gold Corp Q2 consolidated gold production of 135,242 ounces, up 11 pct

July 13 B2gold Corp

* Record quarterly consolidated gold production of 135,242 ounces, 11% (or 13,676 ounces) greater than same period in 2015

* B2gold corp says construction of fekola mine is progressing well, on schedule and on budget, to commence production in late 2017

* On track to meet 2016 annual guidance of 510,000 to 550,000 ounces of gold production at cash operating costs of between $560 to $595 per ounce Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)