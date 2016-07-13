版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 13日 星期三 21:07 BJT

BRIEF-Calyx Bio-Ventures appoints Gavin M. Mcmillan as interim CFO

July 13 Calyx Bio-ventures Inc

* Calyx announces new management appointments

* Says Gavin M. Mcmillan has been appointed to role of interim Chief Financial Officer

* Says corporate changes effective as of June 28, 2016

* Says Mcmillan will be replacing current CFO, Amanda Chow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

