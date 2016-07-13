版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 13日 星期三 20:17 BJT

BRIEF-Box Inc appoints Carrie Palin chief marketing officer

July 13 Box Inc

* Announced appointment of Carrie Palin as company's first chief marketing officer

* Most recently, Palin was vice president of marketing for IBM's cloud data services and analytics software Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐