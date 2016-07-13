版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 13日 星期三 21:18 BJT

BRIEF-Dynacor says gold production at Huanca-Metalex up 11 pct in Q2

July 13 Dynacor Gold Mines Inc

* Gold production at its Huanca-Metalex gold processing facility increased by 11 percent in Q2-2016 (17,525 OZ) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

