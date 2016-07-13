版本:
BRIEF-American States Water Co awarded 50-year contract by U.S. Government

July 13 American States Water Co

* Awarded 50-year contract by U.S. Government to provide construction management services for water,wastewater systems at Eglin Air Force base

* American States Water Co says value of contract is estimated at about $510 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

