2016年 7月 13日

BRIEF-InVivo receives investigational testing authorization from Health Canada

July 13 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp

* Receives investigational testing authorization from Health Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

