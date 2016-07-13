版本:
BRIEF-OceanFirst Financial says agreement to acquire Ocean Shore Holding Co

July 13 OceanFirst Financial Corp :

* OceanFirst Financial Corp announces agreement to acquire ocean shore holding co.; OceanFirst to strengthen franchise and become fourth largest New Jersey based banking institution by deposit market share

* Transaction is valued at approximately $22.47 per ocean shore common share or approximately $145.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

